Wonder Woman 1984 was 2021's best-selling home media movie

This news comes as a surprise for DC fans and cinema enthusiasts as WonderWoman 1984 received average and harsh reviews from viewers and critics.

Following Wonder Woman 1984, the rest of the movies filling out the top ten in order are The Croods: A New Age, Raya and the Last Dragon, Godzilla vs. Kong, Monster Hunter, News of the World, Soul, Harry Potter: The Complete Collection Years 1-7, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, and Tenet.

Acting as a sequel to the 2017 film Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984 reunites powerhouse Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins. Geoff Johns, Dave Callaham, and Jenkins wrote the script. Along with Gadot, the film also stars Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. It is set during the Cold War and follows Diana and her past lover Steve Trevor facing off against Maxwell Lord and Cheetah.