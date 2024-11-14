RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The two-time Oscar winner revealed he had some roles he has lined up before a possible retirement. Denzel revealed this during an interview with Today Show Australia.

Denzel Washington has revealed a few projects he would be working on before retirement. [Instagram/@denzelwashington]
Denzel Washington has revealed a few projects he would be working on before retirement. [Instagram/@denzelwashington]

Recommended articles

As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, Denzel Washington has crafted an unforgettable legacy over a career spanning more than four decades. From groundbreaking roles in Malcolm X and Training Day to recent action thrillers in The Equalizer series and The Gladiator, Washington has consistently delivered performances that resonate across generations. Now, with news of his potential retirement, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see what his final projects will bring to the screen.

READ ALSO: Hollywood veteran actor, Denzel Washington to star in ‘Black Panther 3’

Here’s a look at what we can expect from Denzel Washington as he takes his last steps in front of the camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official synopsis, Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honour needed to return the glory of Rome to its people. Released to the Nigerian audience on November 15, 2024, the film is directed by Ridley Scott and the story is by Peter Craig and David Scarpa. Gladiator II is set to rule over the box office with significant revenue from all over the world. According to Deadline’s report, the movie with a star-studded cast, is expected to make between "$80 million and $90 million internationally," and possibly more.

The movie is based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. It explores the battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War. Antoine Fuqua was said to have cast Washington as ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in the movie, Hannibal. This sparked some controversy in Tunisia, the home country of the great military commander. However, Tunisian culture minister Hayet Ketat-Guermazi had a different take on the matter.“It’s fiction. It is their [Netflix‘s] right to do what they want,” she responded, according to French newspaper Le Monde. According to Tudum, “No release date is on the horizon yet, but Hannibal will be marching onto Netflix in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled for more battlefield updates.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran has revealed he would be taking another Shakespeare role, most likely in Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig’s planned take on Othello. The actor who previously played the character at 22 years old revealed the future role on The Today Show, mentioning the role while chatting about future projects and publicising the release of Gladiator II which opens in cinemas this week. “In Othello, one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies, Washington, 69, will play the title character, a general driven mad by jealousy. Gyllenhaal, 43, will play Iago, the story’s villain, who persuades Othello to question his wife’s fidelity. The role of Othello’s wife, Desdemona, has not yet been cast,” the New York Times reported earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with ‘Today Show Australia,’ the veteran revealed the lineup of movies he’ll be starring in before his retirement.

Ryan Coogle is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. Then I'll do Othello and after that, I am going to do King Lear. After that, I am going to retire.”

Black Panther is a 2018 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics starring late actor Chadwick Boseman. Other cast members include Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke. After Boseman’s demise, the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released in 2022.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

‘Winning Best Director at AFRIFF was a moment of validation’- Ifeoma N Chukwuogo

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Let's get to know Johanna Leia, mother of Basketball star Amari Bailey

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

Toke Makinwa lists things men would do and never hear from her again

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

A ranking of all Wizkid albums from 'Superstar' to 'More Love, Less Ego'

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

See the trailer for Shirley Frimpong-Manso film, ‘Two of a Kind’ starring Rita Dominic

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

I'm not apologising - Verydarkman on falana Defamation case

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

Ajebo Hustlers teams up with Victony for new thrilling single 'Ave Maria'

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

BBNaija's Tacha reveals hard truth about life, social media reacts

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Ogunsanwo discusses role as showrunner for Showmax Original, 'Omera' [Instagram/@femiogunsanwo]

‘Actors can be untrustworthy’ - Director Femi D. Ogunsanwo on role as showrunner for Africa Magic Original, ‘Omera’[Exclusive]

Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers - John Njamah [Instagram/@johnnjamah]

'Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers' - John Njamah

Phoenix Fury wins best film at AFRIFF 2024 [Instagram/@ifeoma.chukwuogo]

'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year [Instagram/@thefutureawardsafrica]

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year