Here are the Denzel Washington movies to watch out for ahead of his retirement

As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, Denzel Washington has crafted an unforgettable legacy over a career spanning more than four decades. From groundbreaking roles in Malcolm X and Training Day to recent action thrillers in The Equalizer series and The Gladiator, Washington has consistently delivered performances that resonate across generations. Now, with news of his potential retirement, fans and industry insiders alike are eager to see what his final projects will bring to the screen.

Here’s a look at what we can expect from Denzel Washington as he takes his last steps in front of the camera.

Gladiator II

According to the official synopsis, Years after witnessing the death of Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius must enter the Colosseum after the powerful emperors of Rome conquer his home. With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honour needed to return the glory of Rome to its people. Released to the Nigerian audience on November 15, 2024, the film is directed by Ridley Scott and the story is by Peter Craig and David Scarpa. Gladiator II is set to rule over the box office with significant revenue from all over the world. According to Deadline’s report, the movie with a star-studded cast, is expected to make between "$80 million and $90 million internationally," and possibly more.

Hannibal

The movie is based on real-life warrior Hannibal, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history. It explores the battles he led against the Roman Republic during the Second Punic War. Antoine Fuqua was said to have cast Washington as ancient Carthaginian general Hannibal in the movie, Hannibal. This sparked some controversy in Tunisia, the home country of the great military commander. However, Tunisian culture minister Hayet Ketat-Guermazi had a different take on the matter.“It’s fiction. It is their [Netflix‘s] right to do what they want,” she responded, according to French newspaper Le Monde. According to Tudum, “No release date is on the horizon yet, but Hannibal will be marching onto Netflix in the near future. Keep your eyes peeled for more battlefield updates.”

Othello

The veteran has revealed he would be taking another Shakespeare role, most likely in Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig’s planned take on Othello. The actor who previously played the character at 22 years old revealed the future role on The Today Show, mentioning the role while chatting about future projects and publicising the release of Gladiator II which opens in cinemas this week. “In Othello, one of Shakespeare’s great tragedies, Washington, 69, will play the title character, a general driven mad by jealousy. Gyllenhaal, 43, will play Iago, the story’s villain, who persuades Othello to question his wife’s fidelity. The role of Othello’s wife, Desdemona, has not yet been cast,” the New York Times reported earlier this year.

Black Panther 3

In a recent interview with ‘Today Show Australia,’ the veteran revealed the lineup of movies he’ll be starring in before his retirement.

“Ryan Coogle is writing a part for me in the next Black Panther. Then I'll do Othello and after that, I am going to do King Lear. After that, I am going to retire.”