Will Smith to host and star in first-ever Netflix variety special

The one-hour comedy variety special will feature celebrity guests, comedic sketches, musical performances and more.

Will Smith is getting his first-ever Netflix original show! Multiple reports confirm that the star actor is set to host and star in a new Netflix comedy variety special.

The one-hour long show, set to premiere later this year, will see Smith host celebrity guests to discuss a variety topics. The show is also slated to include comedic sketches and musical performances.

Produced by Westbrook Studios, the show will be executive produced by Smith, Terence Carter, Miguel Melendez, Sahara Bushue, and David Boorstein.

