Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, 6 others selected for U.S Embassy and Catalyst Story Institute storytelling project
The selected Nigerian filmmakers will join finalists from nine other eligible countries.
Announced in April 2021, the project which is in partnership with “The Innovation Station” at the U.S. State Department and Careers in Entertainment founded by the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation was set up to discover content creators to produce world-class films.
On the list of finalist from Nigeria are filmmakers Adekunle 'Nodash' Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, Nadine Ibrahim, Bolanle Edwards, Tolu Awobiyi, Saninye Alasia, Todimu Adegoke and Joshua Alabi.
Confirming his selection, Adejuyigbe wrote on Instagram: "My selected project is one of the tv series I have been working on for over 2 years; and while it’s still a looonnggg way from production, it’s interesting to see that I am not the only one who sees how powerful THE NATIVE FORCE is going to be."
The finalists join filmmakers from Algeria, Brazil, Canada, South Korea, Germany, Hungary, Mexico, New Zealand and Switzerland.
