Adekunle Adejuyigbe, Ema Edosio, 6 others selected for U.S Embassy and Catalyst Story Institute storytelling project

Announced in April 2021, the project which is in partnership with “The Innovation Station” at the U.S. State Department and Careers in Entertainment founded by the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation was set up to discover content creators to produce world-class films.

Confirming his selection, Adejuyigbe wrote on Instagram: "My selected project is one of the tv series I have been working on for over 2 years; and while it’s still a looonnggg way from production, it’s interesting to see that I am not the only one who sees how powerful THE NATIVE FORCE is going to be."