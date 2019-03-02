This has inspired a disinterest in taking up romantic roles, the veteran whose real name is Taiwo Hassan, tells Punch News in a report published on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

According to the actor in the interview, the best he can do is to plant a peck on his co-performer.

"I don’t really like romantic roles, but when I have to do them, I have my limitations.

"How would my wife and children feel if they always see me kissing other women in a movie? For example, I have never kissed a woman in a movie; the most I can do is to give them a peck."

Never getting off the market

In the chat with Punch, Taiwo Hassan presented an incident with an unknown actress who tried to kiss him while they were shooting a scene.

He confirmed a confession from the actress who shared that she has often nurtured a desire to lock lips with him.

"One particular actress tried to kiss me on a movie set. I won’t mention her name, but after the act, she confessed that she had been looking for an opportunity to kiss me.

"After that incident, such never happened again. I see everybody that comes to me as my fan, even women. If I tell you that I don’t have a girlfriend, will you believe it? Every well-built man will always be admired by ladies."

In touch with the new wave

Being one that is young at heart, Hassan who is nearing 60, has no problem following new trends.

Such as the contents of hip-hop musicians Olamide and Small Doctor. If he is asked to play the role of an armed robber, the actor thinks he is up for it.

"I am close to 60 and I am used to getting compliments that I look young; the secret to having this physique is boxing. I used to be a boxer, and I still box in my house to keep my body in shape.

"I am still a young man at heart, I love listening to songs by Olamide and Small Doctor. I can still act action movies like Owo Blow even though I am close to 60.

"I can still play the role of an armed robber in movies, to tell you how fit I am."