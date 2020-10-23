Filmhouse is counting its loses following the vandalization of its Surulere and Circle Mall cinemas.

Reacting to the development, the film exhibition company released a statement alongside images and videos of the extent of destruction while reassuring cinephiles that they will be back better and stronger.

"These past few days have been tough, more for some than others. Our circle mall and Surulere cinemas have been vandalised but Nigerians have lost more than we can imagine", the statement read.

The violent attack of private owned businesses come in the wake of the shocking shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.