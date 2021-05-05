Watch the official trailer for Muyiwa Ademola's 'Sin City'
An official release date for the forthcoming film will be announced soon.
Shot in 2020 in different parts of Lagos, the story written by Oyin Laz spotlights the increasing hard drugs abuse problem in Nigeria.
The action drama follows the story of police investigators who embark on a dangerous mission to hunt down a deadly drug cartel. Its ensemble cast include Joke Silva, Segun Arinze, Toyin Abraham, Lateef Adedimeji, Tope Tedela, Lizzy Jay and Oyin Laz.
Recall a first-look at the forthcoming feature film debuted in 2020 shortly after principal photography wrapped up in Lagos. In the teaser, Joke Silva stars as a character on a wheel chair. An official release date will reportedly be announced in the coming weeks.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng