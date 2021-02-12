Hedge Production has debuted a first look at their upcoming feature film 'The Therapist' ahead of its March 2021 theatrical release.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Esse Odometa, the drama centers on the story of a woman who must make drastic decisions before her marriage leaves her in a messy divorce.

ALSO READ: 'Still Falling' to make pre Valentine's day theatrical release [Watch trailer]

The feature film which premieres in cinemas March 26, 2021, boasts of an impressive lineup of Nollywood's finest acts including Rita Dominic who plays lead. Other stars include Chidi Mokeme, Michelle Dede, Toyin Abraham, Shaffy Bello, Tope Tedela, Anthony Monjaro and Anee Icha.

Watch the teaser: