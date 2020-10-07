Chukwu Martin's 'The Pickup' makes sure to assail its viewers senses with how it posits its subject matter.

The short film starring Babatunde Lawal, Ebuka Ude follows the striking story of two young friends. Events take a swift and shocking turn when one gets sodomised.

According to the film's director, the film is intended to 'rape' the senses. "Film for me is spiritual (spirit + ritual), an accessing and adoration of human bodies through narratives. Both internal and external elements form the beauty that is man".

"It is, however, important to harness these elements effectively to move audiences to an emotion. With "The Pick Up" and many more "Plays", I intend to rape your senses so you can come back for more. It's inyerface".

Watch the short film: