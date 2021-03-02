Hedge Productions' have debuted the official trailer for their new feature film, 'The Therapist'.

Directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Esse Odometa, 'The Therapist' centers on a woman who must make drastic decisions before her marriage ends in a messy divorce.

The movie stars Rita Dominic in the lead role with Chidi Mokeme, Anthony Monjaro, Toyin Abraham, Michelle Dede, Saidi Balogun, Shaffy Bello and Anee Icha in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer: