The official trailer for Trino motion pictures' latest comedy 'The Razz Guy' directed by Udoka Oyeka.

Starring Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role, 'The Razz Guy' follows the story of Temi, an obnoxious senior executive who loses his ability to speak proper English after a curse is placed on him. He must find a way to lift the curse ahead of a crucial business merger deal.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Here's a first look at Lasisi Elenu in 'The Razz Guy' directed by Udoka Oyeka

The film also stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.

Watch the trailer: