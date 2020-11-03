Ahead of the November 13 release of Play Network Studios' 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' comes its highly anticipated trailer.

The trailer hints on the story of the remake which will follow the life of Ahanna (played by Stan Nze) and the gripping world of crime and a Robin Hood styled motive.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah and written by Nicole Asinugo, the upcoming crime drama stars Nze alongside Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Osas Ighodaro, Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, AY Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards, Odera Adimorah, Elma Mbadiwe and BBNaija season 5 finalist, Rebecca 'Nengi' Hampson.

Watch the trailer: