Watch the official trailer for new series 'Baby Drama'

The Africa Magic series is created by Emem Ema.
Created by Emem Ema and executive produced by Emeka Mba, the Vzhun films series centers on fertility and some bizarre experiences couples experience on their journeys to having kids.
'Baby Drama' stars Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Anee Icha, Beverly Osu, Uru Eke, Okechukwu Uzoeshi, Bimbo Akintola and Nengi Adoki.
The series is directed by Uzodinma Okpechi, Adeola Osunkojo and Yemi Morafa.
Watch the trailer:
