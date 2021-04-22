RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for new series 'Baby Drama'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Africa Magic series is created by Emem Ema.

'Baby Drama' series [Instagram/@africamagic]

Pulse Nigeria

Africa Magic has debuted the first episode of its latest television series, 'Baby Drama'.

Recommended articles

Created by Emem Ema and executive produced by Emeka Mba, the Vzhun films series centers on fertility and some bizarre experiences couples experience on their journeys to having kids.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: A 'Ṣaworoidẹ' prequel titled 'Iyán Èsúrú' is officially in the works!

'Baby Drama' stars Joseph Benjamin, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Anee Icha, Beverly Osu, Uru Eke, Okechukwu Uzoeshi, Bimbo Akintola and Nengi Adoki.

The series is directed by Uzodinma Okpechi, Adeola Osunkojo and Yemi Morafa.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation