Watch the official trailer for 'My Village People'
The epic comedy-drama written by Bovi Ugboma will premiere in cinemas June 11, 2021.
Shot earlier on in the year, 'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.
Its star-studded cast include Bovi Ugboma, Amaechi Muonagor, Nkem Owoh, Ayo Mogaji, Racheal Oniga, Ada Ameh, Venita Akpofure, Theresa Edem, Sophie Alakija and more.
The film is co-produced by Kountry Kulture Network, FilmOne Entertainment and TMPL Motion Pictures.
Watch the trailer:
