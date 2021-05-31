RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for 'My Village People'

The epic comedy-drama written by Bovi Ugboma will premiere in cinemas June 11, 2021.

Venita Akpofure in 'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan [Instagram]

Producers of new Nollywood title 'My Village People' have debuted its official trailer ahead of its anticipated theatrical release.

Shot earlier on in the year, 'My Village People' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, follows the story of a young man whose weakness for women lands him in a bizarre love triangle involving a coven of witches.

Its star-studded cast include Bovi Ugboma, Amaechi Muonagor, Nkem Owoh, Ayo Mogaji, Racheal Oniga, Ada Ameh, Venita Akpofure, Theresa Edem, Sophie Alakija and more.

The film is co-produced by Kountry Kulture Network, FilmOne Entertainment and TMPL Motion Pictures.

Watch the trailer:

