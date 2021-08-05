The official trailer for Toka McBaror's 'Bitter Rain' is here. The new trailer debuts ahead of its anticipated theatrical release confirmed for August 13, 2021.
Watch the official trailer for 'Bitter Rain'
The film will premiere in August.
Produced by Hannah Celestina Nwasor and Darlington Abuda, 'Bitter Rain' follows the story of a group of individuals from the city; a journalist eager to find the truth and an adventure-seeking couple who converge at a mystical celebration in the distant town of Ahaba, leading to a rollercoaster of events that will leave viewers glued to their seats.
The movie stars Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael, Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, AY Makun, Erica Nlewedim and Efe Irele.
Watch the trailer:
