RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch the official trailer for 'Bitter Rain'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film will premiere in August.

Erica Nlewedim and Stan Nze in 'Bitter Rain' [Instagram]

The official trailer for Toka McBaror's 'Bitter Rain' is here. The new trailer debuts ahead of its anticipated theatrical release confirmed for August 13, 2021.

Recommended articles

Produced by Hannah Celestina Nwasor and Darlington Abuda, 'Bitter Rain' follows the story of a group of individuals from the city; a journalist eager to find the truth and an adventure-seeking couple who converge at a mystical celebration in the distant town of Ahaba, leading to a rollercoaster of events that will leave viewers glued to their seats.

The movie stars Mike Ezuruonye, Zubby Michael, Stan Nze, Alex Ekubo, AY Makun, Erica Nlewedim and Efe Irele.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch the official trailer for 'Bitter Rain'

Anto Lecky launches the Edo Babes are Fly Scholarship Program to promote girl child education in Edo state

Nigerians debate 9ice vs. Flavour on Twitter: Who is greater? [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Solid Star says hotel gave him duvet filled with evil spirits

Dr. Dre’s oldest daughter LaTanya Young says she’s homeless, living out of her car

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga to be buried on August 26

Psalmurai continues a great run with 'Unknown Error,' his third project in one year [Pulse Album Review]

Actress Carolyn Danjuma accuses colleague Nikky Ufondu of fraud

Ini Edo shades blogger who accused her of dating popular monarch