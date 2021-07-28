'Bitter Rain' to hit cinemas in August

Starring Mike Ezuoronye, Zubby Micheal, Alex Ekubo, AY Makun, Erica Nlewedim, Efe Irele, Stan Nze among others, the Hannah Celestina Nwasor and Darlington Abuda produced film follows the story of a group of individuals from the city; a journalist eager to find the truth and an adventure-seeking couple who converge at a mystical celebration in the distant town of Ahaba, leading to a rollercoaster of events that will leave viewers glued to their seats.

The thriller also follows the sitting powerful, fierce, secretive, yet troubled King of Ahaba (Mike Ezuruonye), who leaves no stone unturned in his quest to stop his 40th Bitter Rain.

“Filmmaking in Nigeria has gone beyond basic shooting to putting together movies that pique the imaginations of viewers, qualities that Wonderkind Media stands for,” Nwasor who doubles as screenwriter says on the film production.

Also speaking one of the Producers of the movie, Darlington Abuda said that " ‘Bitter Rain’ is a movie in a class of its own as it defiles all the challenges of movie making in Nigeria.