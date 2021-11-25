Praise Onyeagwalam aka Director Pink has debuted a new short film, this time exploring the horror genre.
Watch Praise Onyeagwalam's horror short film 'Lady Koi Koi'
The short film explores popular high school folktale on a mysterious lady monster who haunts high-schoolers.
Inspired by high school folktales, the horror titled 'Lady Koi Koi' (The Arrival) follows a student who gets a fatal encounter with the mythical female monster with an affinity for heels and haunting high schoolers.
Tales of the mysterious character who walks the corridors of dormitories, have interestingly been around for decades and have become one of the popular scary stories told amongst teenagers.
'Lady Koi Koi' stars Mitchelle Micheal, Kenechukwu Promise, Oluyemi Gbemisola, Sharon Jatto, Sunshine Roseman as Lady Koi Koi, Rachael Emem Isaac among others.
The short film currently streaming on YouTube is written by David Elujokor and co-produced by Pinkline films in collaboration with Anny productions.
Watch the short film:
