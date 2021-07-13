RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Jason Momoa in new trailer for Netflix's 'Sweet Girl'

The revenge thriller is set to hit Netflix on August 20, 2021.

Jason Momoa in 'Sweet Girl' [Pittsburg Post- Gazette]

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its new Jason Momoa led thriller, 'Sweet Girl' ahead of its August release.

Also starring Adria Arjona, Isabela Merced, Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, the new film will follow a devoted family man who sets out on a revenge mission against a giant pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life saving drug from the market just before his wife dies from cancer.

From the trailer, fans are expected to finally see Momoa ditch his superpowers for some real life fistfights, an answered prayer for most since the actor began his odyssey with superhero characters.

Watch the trailer:

Sweet Girl | Official Trailer | Netflix

