Jennifer Lopez is reportedly set to return to set for multiple Netflix productions; 'The Mother' and 'The Cipher' which she will co-produce.
Jennifer Lopez to star as an assassin in new Netflix movie
The film set for release in 2022 will be helmed by 'Mulan' director Niki Caro.
'The Mother' set to be directed by Disney's 'Mulan' remake Niki Caro, will follow a deadly female assassin who comes of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. 'Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green is credited for scripting the screenplay.
For 'The Cipher' which is an adaptation of Kathe Koja's bestselling novel of the same title, Lopez will play an FBI agent hunting down a serial killer.
The superstar actress is also billed to star in another Netflix produced Sci-fi titled 'ATLAS'. The Brad Peyton directed film will follow the story of a woman fighting for humanity against an AI soldier determined the only way to end war is to end humans.
