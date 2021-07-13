Jennifer Lopez to star as an assassin in new Netflix movie

'The Mother' set to be directed by Disney's 'Mulan' remake Niki Caro, will follow a deadly female assassin who comes of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. 'Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green is credited for scripting the screenplay.

For 'The Cipher' which is an adaptation of Kathe Koja's bestselling novel of the same title, Lopez will play an FBI agent hunting down a serial killer.