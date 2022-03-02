RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The epic drama has been confirmed for an April premiere.

BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]
BTS from 'Ogundabede' film produced by Femi Adebayo Salami [Instagram/femiadebayosalami]

Euphoria 360 and Anthill studios have unveiled the official trailer for their debut collaboration 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede).

Recommended articles

Co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, the epic drama showcases a star-studded cast including Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi.

Not much is known about the film's plot except that it will follow the story of Yoruba mythological character Odu Ogunda Ogbe also known as Ogundabede.

Recall that principal photography kicked off in June 2021 with co-executive producer Femi Adebayo unveiling BTS from the then-ongoing production.

'King of Thieves' marks the first release in an anticipated rollout of huge budget Yoruba epics in the new studio partnership deal between Niyi Akinmolayan's Anthill studios and Adebayo's Euphoria 360.

Watch the trailer:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

'Euphoria' fans react as HBO Max crashes due to season finale

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Timaya accused of hit and run, victim seriously injured

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Tonto Dikeh advises parents to normalise washing their kids’ private parts every time they return from school

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Michael Obiazi's 'Flaky' set for North American release

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Rosy Meurer and Churchill Olakunle celebrate their son as he turns 1

Actress Shade Akintaylor 'Oluweri Magbo Ojo' is dead

Actress Shade Akintaylor 'Oluweri Magbo Ojo' is dead

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

'The world's greatest chef' - Davido hails his estranged fiancé Chioma

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

The Headies Award: 15th edition to take place in the United States of America

Trending

Annie & 2Baba join African stars in new Netflix reality show 'Young, Famous & African [Trailer]

2Baba in the official trailer for Young, Famous and African

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn

Watch Nse Ikpe-Etim, Akon in the official trailer for 'The American King'

The American King directed by Adah Obekpa [Instagram]

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

The Smart Money Woman series debuts September 2020 [PM News]