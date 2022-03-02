Euphoria 360 and Anthill studios have unveiled the official trailer for their debut collaboration 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede).
Watch Femi Adebayo Salami, Toyin Abraham in the official trailer for 'King of Thieves' (Ogundabede)
The epic drama has been confirmed for an April premiere.
Co-directed by Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami, the epic drama showcases a star-studded cast including Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo Salami, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi.
Not much is known about the film's plot except that it will follow the story of Yoruba mythological character Odu Ogunda Ogbe also known as Ogundabede.
Recall that principal photography kicked off in June 2021 with co-executive producer Femi Adebayo unveiling BTS from the then-ongoing production.
'King of Thieves' marks the first release in an anticipated rollout of huge budget Yoruba epics in the new studio partnership deal between Niyi Akinmolayan's Anthill studios and Adebayo's Euphoria 360.
Watch the trailer:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng