Big Brother Naija season four housemate, Khafi Kareem is getting back to acting after a short hiatus.

The reality star who recently tied the knot with show sweetheart, Gedoni recently took to Instagram to share a snippet of a brand new monologue for Upshot Reels. She further revealed that she will be dedicating the year to exploring a career in acting.

"This year I’ll be dedicating a lot more time to my acting and I’ll be filming monologues more regularly", Khafi wrote.

Watch the snippet:

Interestingly, the monologue isn't Khafi's first foray into acting. In May 2020, the BBNaija star released a short film 'Torn' on YouTube. The film had the star in a solo performance.