Watch Alvin Abayomi and Jessica Williams in 'Accused' short film
The short film is produced by Vincent Tobi and directed by Chidiebere Nwosu.
Starring Alvin Abayomi, Jessica Williams and Omowunmi Martins, the Chidiebere Nwosu directed short film follows the story of a promising young programmer who must prove his innocence after his is accused of rape on social media by his ex-girlfriend.
The film's message is timely as in recent times, reports of false allegations have made headlines. Victims are left to salvage what's left of their reputation which sometimes costs them their lives.
Watch the short film:
