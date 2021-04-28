RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Alvin Abayomi and Jessica Williams in 'Accused' short film

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The short film is produced by Vincent Tobi and directed by Chidiebere Nwosu.

'Accused' short film produced by Vincent Tobi [Instagram/vnationpictures]

Vincent Tobi's new short film 'Accused' addresses a poignant theme of social relevance.

Recommended articles

Starring Alvin Abayomi, Jessica Williams and Omowunmi Martins, the Chidiebere Nwosu directed short film follows the story of a promising young programmer who must prove his innocence after his is accused of rape on social media by his ex-girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Check out BTS from Izu Ojukwu's new movie 'Four Four Forty Four'

The film's message is timely as in recent times, reports of false allegations have made headlines. Victims are left to salvage what's left of their reputation which sometimes costs them their lives.

Watch the short film:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

Army goes after people who share pictures of killed soldiers on social media

Senator Remi Tinubu under fire for politicising insecurity

'Prophetess', 'Breaded Life', here are 5 top grossing Nollywood movies this April

Burna Boy's mum-manager Bose Ogulu named one of the 'International Power Players' by Billboard

'You are mad' - Iyabo Ojo slams colleague Yomi Fabiyi as they continue to drag each other over Baba Ijesha's rape allegation

Let's go back to the way we were before the EndSARS protests- AIG begs Nigerians

Boko Haram takes over Niger town 2 hours away from Abuja

On insecurity, President Buhari tells United States to relocate command headquarters to Africa