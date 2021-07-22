RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Michaela Coel joins 'Wakanda Forever' cast

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Coel's acclaimed 'I May Destroy You' recently made headlines after raking in four Primetime Emmy nominations.

'I May Destroy You' star actress Michaela Coel has reportedly joined the cast of the anticipated 'Black Panther' sequel, 'Wakanda Forever'.

Recommended articles

Variety recently confirmed that Coel joined Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where production is ongoing for the new sequel.

Details on the sequel's plot and Coel's role are as expected, still under wraps with Marvel refusing to comment on the latest addition.

The actress is the latest star to be confirmed for the project. Recently, Winston Duke announced in an interview that he will reprise his role as M'baku, the leader of the mountain tribe of Wakanda.

Other stars set to reprise their roles include Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Gabriel Afolayan, Kehinde Bankole, Debo Macaroni in 'Lugard' trailer

Michaela Coel joins 'Wakanda Forever' cast

Video vixen Bolanle's estranged husband admits assaulting her, claims she started it

'Nkoyo' series producers confirm new release date

TINFF 2021: Emil Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' lands 5 nominations

Cheque releases ratchet love soundtrack on 'Call Me Baby'

Kizz Daniel to release new single soon

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]