'Village Headmaster' back on screen after 34 years hiatus

He said the drama series would be shown on NTA every Sunday from 8.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m., Africa Independent Television (AIT) every Wednesday 9.00 p.m to 10.00 p.m. and WAP Tv every Friday 8.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Set in Oja, a fictitious Yoruba village, Ibn Mohammed said the series is woven around the lives of the villagers from royalty to the commoners, education and so in.

He recalled that before the series went off screen decades back, it captivated viewers and was addictive to many in those days.

The NTA boss said the series was brought back to reenact the characters, bring back the moral values, national unity and cohesion it taught in those days.

He thanked Chief Wale Adenuga who committed his wealth of experiences and resources for the series’ production and Globacom for its sponsorship.

Ibn- Mohammed expressed regrets that some of the original cast of the series had passed on and not available to witness the rebirth of the iconic series.

He said prominent among them included late Chief Segun Olusola, former Nigeria Ambassador to Ethiopia, who created the series as a member of staff of the then Western Nigeria Television, Ibadan.

The D-G said the new cast is super-packed with the choicest names in the movie industry including some of the founding members of the series, notably, Dejumo Lewis as Kabiyesi, Alison Ibrahim as Amebo, Dan Imodu as Dagbolu and Dele Osawe as Teacher Fadile.

Other prominent members of the cast included Popular musician 9ice, Mr Latin, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Okele, Omo Ibadan and Fathia Balogun.

Also speaking at the event, Adenuga thanked the NTA boss and family for bringing back the series noting that the TV house inspired them from script to screen.