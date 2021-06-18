Venita Akpofure is working on a new reality TV show
The reality star did not share details of the new reality show.
The actress shared the exciting development in a tweet shared on June 18, 2021. She wrote:
"Today is BIG day for me! Emotional because it’s a personal milestone close to my heart. Also starting on a New Reality Show AGAIN with a big tech company and today is my first day of work! (Third One now) God has been wonderful! Never stop! You deserve all your efforts."
Akpofure participated in the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, making a major outing years after first breaking out as a video vixen.
Since the show, Akpofure has starred in a number of Nollywood productions including the Kayode Kasum directed 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' which recently debuted on Netflix.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng