Uzoamaka Onuoha wins Best Female Performance in a feature at AFRIFF, 2024

With over three nominations, Uzoamaka Onuoha stood out for her role in Agemo. Directed by Moshood Abiola Obatula, the film follows Agatha as she navigates a dangerous and mysterious world and highlights the challenges faced by women. The supernatural feature explores themes of manipulation, power dynamics, and the consequences of exploiting the vulnerable.

Onuoha who plays the lead character is a fast-rising actress with several works to her credit including, Inside Life (2022), If I Am President (2018) and Blood Sisters (2022).

Although the film release its first-look pictures on December, 2023, it is set for release to the public this year.