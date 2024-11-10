RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Uzoamaka Onuoha wins Best Female Performance in a feature at AFRIFF, 2024

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The rising actress stood out amongst other nominees for role in the movie, Agemo.

Uzoamaka Onuoha wins best actress in a feature for her role in Agemo
Uzoamaka Onuoha wins best actress in a feature for her role in Agemo

Recommended articles

With over three nominations, Uzoamaka Onuoha stood out for her role in Agemo. Directed by Moshood Abiola Obatula, the film follows Agatha as she navigates a dangerous and mysterious world and highlights the challenges faced by women. The supernatural feature explores themes of manipulation, power dynamics, and the consequences of exploiting the vulnerable.

READ ALSO: You should watch these Nollywood films coming this November

Onuoha who plays the lead character is a fast-rising actress with several works to her credit including, Inside Life (2022), If I Am President (2018) and Blood Sisters (2022).

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the film release its first-look pictures on December, 2023, it is set for release to the public this year.

Written by Esther Olayinka, the film features Uzoamaka Onuoha, Raphael Ayara, Joe Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Mojisola Afolayan, Kola Olaiya, Lawal Aramide Pabira and Darasimi Madi.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

'Phoenix Fury' bags Best Film award at the 13th edition of AFRIFF

Uzoamaka Onuoha wins Best Female Performance in a feature at AFRIFF, 2024

Uzoamaka Onuoha wins Best Female Performance in a feature at AFRIFF, 2024

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

Tems makes history after securing 3 nominations for the 67th Grammys

AFRIFF 2024 opens with red carpet glamour, honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless premieres on opening night

AFRIFF 2024 opens with red carpet glamour, honours Herbert Wigwe as Headless premieres on opening night

Nigerian stars dominate Grammys Best African Music Performance category

Nigerian stars dominate Grammys Best African Music Performance category

Rema, Tems get Grammy nominations for Best Global Album

Rema, Tems get Grammy nominations for Best Global Album

These Nollywood films bring the Nigerian culture to life

These Nollywood films bring the Nigerian culture to life

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Here's everything you need to know about Dr. Dana Blumberg

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Shallipopi takes an emotional trip to Benin City in Spotify documentary

Pulse Sports

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

Our Happy Place: Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield become home owners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Femi Adebayo wins big, emerges best supporting actor at 20th AMAA

Class of 2024

Beyond the Paycheck: How to monetise skills in the film industry

Diana Childs cinema debut '143' coming to cinemas this November [Instagram/@diana_childs]

See trailer for Diana Childs Ajayi's upcoming film, ‘143,' to hit cinemas this November

France-Nigeria Animation Partnership: Leon and the Professor unites 2 nations through storytelling

France-Nigeria Animation Partnership: Leon and the Professor unites 2 nations through storytelling