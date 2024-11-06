You should watch these Nollywood films coming this November

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Nollywood with a range of highly anticipated film releases. From captivating drama and thrilling action to heartwarming comedies, the Nigerian film industry is offering something for everyone this month.

Whether you're a long-time fan of Nollywood or a newcomer eager to explore, November’s slate of films is a testament to the dynamism of the industry.

We have highlighted some of the most exciting Nollywood films set to hit screens this month, offering a sneak peek at what audiences can expect from each one.

From debut filmmakers to seasoned directors, these films reflect the creativity, resilience, and unique narratives that define Nollywood today.

Here's a look at some of the standout Nollywood films releasing this November.

1. Domitillia

Premiering on November 8, 2024, Domitilla is a relaunch of the 1996 Nollywood classic with the same title. With new facesand a fresh storyline, the film is directed by Kayode Kasum. The film follows Domitilla and her friends, Judith and Jenny, who lead risky lives as street hawkers. When Domitilla encounters a prominent politician, her life turns around when she becomes his mistress. Her new lifestyle takes a new shift when the politician is discovered dead in a hotel room, upending her world. The film, originally released in cinemas in 2023, stars Teniola Aladese, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Elvina Ibru, Deyemi Okanlawon, Stan Nze, Ejiro Onojaife, and Onyinye Odokoro. It is coming to Netflix screens across Africa.

2. Her Perfect Life

CEO, EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu makes her directorial debut with the film Her Perfect Life. The film follows Onajite, a 39-year-old successful woman who is envied by everyone in Lagos. Although she seemingly has a successful career, a thriving small business, and a loving family, she struggles with a desire to end her life despite her accomplishments.

Her Perfect Life stars Pearl Thusi, Joseph Benjamin, and Omowunmi Dada.

3. Iyawo Mi

Abudu's second film, Iyawo Mi, follows a young married man living in the downtown area of Lagos who comes home one night to find his wife has gone mad, hallucinating, threatening to kill everyone and screaming at their children and neighbours. The film stars Bolaji Ogunmola, Lateef Adedimeji, and Blessing Jessica Obasi-Nze.

Both films premiered on Apple TV on November 1, 2024.

4. Family Gbese

Inkblot Productions is gearing up for another potential blockbuster. This time a partnership with Meristem. Their latest project, Family Gbese, a family dramedy directed by Michelle Bello and written by Chinaza Onuzo, is slated for release in cinemas nationwide on November 8, 2024 and distributed by Film One Entertainment. With a cast led by Uzor Arukwe, the film tells the story of Nnamdi Nwagba, whose perfect life is disrupted by a strange request from his mentor. As he grapples with the decision, Nnamdi has to navigate loyalty, family, and success. The film features Mike Ezuruonye, Teniola Aladese, Lillian Afegbai, Sandra Okunzuwa, Genovevah Umeh, Ireti Doyle, Susan Peters, Niyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Faithia Balogun and Yemi Solade and hits cinemas nationwide on November 8, 2024.

5. A Ghetto Love Story

Known by his stage name, Basketmouth, Bright Okpocha, took a significant step behind the camera for his upcoming film, A Ghetto Love Story. Inspired by true events and directed by Daniel Oriahi, A Ghetto Love Story explores the complexities of love, relationships, and survival in a bustling, lower-income neighbourhood. The film aims to celebrate the resilience and resourcefulness of communities often pushed to the margins. With a realistic touch, the story explores themes of socioeconomic disparities and societal biases while diving into the complex nature of human connection through a blooming love. Co-produced by Mz Vick and Baskmouth, the film stars Chioma Akpotha, Efe Irele, Beverly Osu, Comedian Senator, Wole Ojo, and Akah Nnani. It is coming to cinemas nationwide on November 22, 2024.

6. Wole Soyinka – Eni Ogun