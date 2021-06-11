Inkblot productions unveils new titles 'Charge and Bail', 'Superstar' to debut 2021

First on the slate is 'Charge and Bail' directed by Uyoyou Adia (the filmmaker's theatrical directorial debut) and set to premiere October 2021. The comedy drama reportedly follows the adventures of an upper class lawyer thrust into the working class world of a “charge and bail” law firm.

The movie written by Naz Onuzo stars Zainab Balogun, Stan Nze, Elozonam Ogbolu, Folu Storms, Eso Dike, Tope Olowoniyan, Bimbo Manuel and Femi Adebayo.

Set for a December 2021 release is 'Superstar', a romantic comedy written by Akhigbe Illozhobie, Uyoyou Adia, Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Illozobhie.

Starring Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim Effiong, Eku Edewor, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Teniola Aladese, the movie follows the story of a young woman who finds love as she chases her dreams of nollywood stardom.

Speaking on what movie lovers can expect from the unveiled titles, Inkblot co-founder and writer, Chinaza Onuzo shared: "Since our first cinema release in 2015, Inkblot has delighted cinema audiences with ground breaking stories, memorable characters and magic moments. Working with an amazing cast, great crew and visionary filmmakers, we fully expect ‘Charge and Bail’ and ‘Superstar’ to delight audiences in the way we’ve always done.”

“From 'The Wedding Party' series, to 'The Set Up' and the 'New Money' series, an Inkblot/FilmOne collaboration is always something to look forward to. Together we’ve made 7 films and grossed well over a billion naira at the Nigerian box office. I’m looking forward to the audience experiencing the blockbusters we have for them this year,” said Moses Babatope, CEO of FilmOne Entertainment on collaborating with Inkblot.