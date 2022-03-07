Ukranian star actor Pasha Lee killed days after joining defence force

According to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, President of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists, Lee died from shelling in Irpen while defending his country.

Prior to his tragic death, the actor who had reportedly joined the Territorial Defence Forces last week, had kept his fans updated via Instagram with photos of himself in army regalia and comments about unifying to fight the invasion.

In one of his posts, he wrote: "For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE WE ARE WORKING !!!"

The actor rose to limelight after starring in comedy 'Meeting of Classmates'. He was also popular for dubbing Hollywood films including 'The Hobbit', 'The Lion King' and 'Malibu Rescuers'.