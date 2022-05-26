Udoka Oyeka’s ‘The Razz Guy’ headed to Netflix

‘The Razz Guy' follows the story of Temi, an obnoxious senior Executive who loses his ability to speak proper English after a curse is placed on him. He must find a way to lift the curse ahead of a crucial business merger deal.

The film also stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.

Following the comedy, Trino Motion Pictures has announced atleast three productions including ‘Listen’, a short film directed by Oyeka and ‘The One For Sarah’ currently in post-production by Lyndsey Esejuku.