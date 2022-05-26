RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Udoka Oyeka's 'The Razz Guy' headed to Netflix

Trino Motion Pictures’ 2021 comedy ‘The Razz Guy’ has been confirmed for a Netflix release.

The Udoka Oyeka directed film starring comedian Lasisi Elenu in his debut lead role, premiered in cinemas last year to impressive reviews. The comedy will launch on the streamer on August 12, 2022.

‘The Razz Guy' follows the story of Temi, an obnoxious senior Executive who loses his ability to speak proper English after a curse is placed on him. He must find a way to lift the curse ahead of a crucial business merger deal.

The film also stars Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Yemi Solade, Nancy Isime, Omotunde Adebowale David, Bucci Franklin, Ibrahim Suleiman, Imoh Eboh, Charles Etubiebi as well as comedians Broda Shaggi, Frank Donga and MC Lively.

Following the comedy, Trino Motion Pictures has announced atleast three productions including ‘Listen’, a short film directed by Oyeka and ‘The One For Sarah’ currently in post-production by Lyndsey Esejuku.

This year, the production company filmed its second thriller since its acclaimed ‘Sylvia’. ‘KM17’ written by Julie O. Ako and directed by Esejuku follows an intelligent and curious young woman who sets out to find her missing elder sister after giving up on the fruitless promises of the police in the city.

