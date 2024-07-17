RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

Tyler Perry, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, has been actively promoting it, however, the critical reception has been less than kind.

The poster for Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black'
The poster for Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black'

Recommended articles

The film, which premiered on Prime Video on July 11, 2024, has received a dismal 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the harsh reviews from critics, the audience score tells a different story, standing at a more favourable 71% based on over 250 ratings.

Critics score Divorce In The Black 0%
Critics score Divorce In The Black 0% Pulse Nigeria

Divorce in the Black stars Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Taylor Polidore, Shannon Wallace, Richard Lawson, and Debbi Morgan. The film tells the story of Ava, a young bank professional whose life is upended when her husband, Dallas, abandons their marriage. Determined to fight for her relationship, Ava soon uncovers dark secrets that have tainted their union and once jeopardised her chance at true love.

Tyler Perry, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, has been actively promoting it through various media appearances, sharing insights into the film's intense storyline and relatable characters. However, the critical reception has been less than kind.

The 11 critics whose reviews have been aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes have not minced their words. Andrew Lawrence of The Guardian UK called it "easily his (Tyler Perry's) worst film to date."

This marks a significant low for Perry, who has had a varied career of hits and misses. Despite the critical panning, the film seems to resonate better with the general audience, as reflected in its audience score.

The cast of Tyler Perry's new film Divorce In The Black [Getty Images]
The cast of Tyler Perry's new film Divorce In The Black [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Tyler Perry jokes about going through midlife crisis

Fans of Tyler Perry and the cast may still find value in the film's exploration of themes like betrayal, resilience, and the complexities of love. The divergence between critics' and audience's opinions highlights the subjective nature of film appreciation.

As Divorce in the Black continues to stream on Prime Video, it remains to be seen whether it will gain a more positive reception over time. For now, it stands as a polarising entry in Perry's extensive filmography.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is the Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a role he assumed in December 2023. You can contact him at dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

SlutWalk organiser Amber Rose endorses former US president Donald Trump for 2nd term

SlutWalk organiser Amber Rose endorses former US president Donald Trump for 2nd term

Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

Maya Jama and Stormzy announce breakup in heartfelt post after a decade of dating

Maya Jama and Stormzy announce breakup in heartfelt post after a decade of dating

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

People are moving around with guns, be careful in Lagos - BBNaija's Cee-C warns

People are moving around with guns, be careful in Lagos - BBNaija's Cee-C warns

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

Nollywood actress, Etinosa's 'Baby Elephant' stirs up reactions among plus-size women

The winners of the grant

Guguru Studios gets ₦135 million to co-produce musical on illegal mining in Ghana

MTV Base Ghosted

What if you could reconnect with a lover who ghosted you? New TV show offers closure

Daniel Oriahi’s TIFF official selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August

Daniel Oriahi’s Tribeca Film Festival selection 'The Weekend' heads to cinemas in August