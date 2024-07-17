Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

The film, which premiered on Prime Video on July 11, 2024, has received a dismal 0% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the harsh reviews from critics, the audience score tells a different story, standing at a more favourable 71% based on over 250 ratings.

Pulse Nigeria

Divorce in the Black stars Meagan Good, Cory Hardrict, Joseph Lee Anderson, Taylor Polidore, Shannon Wallace, Richard Lawson, and Debbi Morgan. The film tells the story of Ava, a young bank professional whose life is upended when her husband, Dallas, abandons their marriage. Determined to fight for her relationship, Ava soon uncovers dark secrets that have tainted their union and once jeopardised her chance at true love.

Tyler Perry, who wrote, directed, and produced the film, has been actively promoting it through various media appearances, sharing insights into the film's intense storyline and relatable characters. However, the critical reception has been less than kind.

The 11 critics whose reviews have been aggregated on Rotten Tomatoes have not minced their words. Andrew Lawrence of The Guardian UK called it "easily his (Tyler Perry's) worst film to date."

This marks a significant low for Perry, who has had a varied career of hits and misses. Despite the critical panning, the film seems to resonate better with the general audience, as reflected in its audience score.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Tyler Perry jokes about going through midlife crisis

Fans of Tyler Perry and the cast may still find value in the film's exploration of themes like betrayal, resilience, and the complexities of love. The divergence between critics' and audience's opinions highlights the subjective nature of film appreciation.

As Divorce in the Black continues to stream on Prime Video, it remains to be seen whether it will gain a more positive reception over time. For now, it stands as a polarising entry in Perry's extensive filmography.