Movie mogul Tyler Perry has revealed that he is going through a midlife crisis.

In a post shared via his Twitter and Facebook pages, the movie star said he was wondering what the next chapter of his life would be like.

"This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!!" he wrote.

"In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good! Merry Christmas and let’s look forward to 2021 bringing us peace!"

Born on Sept 13, 1969, Perry is an American actor, writer, producer, and director.

He is famous for his role as Madea (a tough elderly woman) in the Madea movie franchise.

Tyler Perry [Instagram/TylerPerry]

In 2011, Forbes listed him as the highest-paid man in entertainment, earning US$130 million between May 2010 and May 2011.

In 2020, he was also listed as the 6th highest-paid celebrity by Forbes.

Perry owns a studio that is known to be one of the largest film studios in the nation.

He is the first African-American to outright own a major film studio.

Perry is included in Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2020.