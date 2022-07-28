RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The week's Head of House, Eloswag is trending on Twitter for his Thursday outfit.

Eloswag inscription [Twitter]
Eloswag inscription [Twitter]

In viral clips making the round, the housemate spots a sweatshirt with the inscription 'Be Obedient and Useful,' a term popular among supporters of Labour Party's presidential candidate Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Baba-Ahmed.

Recommended articles

Expectedly, fans of the show have tagged the outfit to be Eloswag's attempt to communicate to Obi's supporters who follow the show.

While the show's organizers are yet to comment on the viral reaction, the show prohibits the housemates from making political commentary or campaigns.

It still remains unclear if Eloswag's sweatshirt contravenes the regulation especially as it does not use the popular wordplay used by online followers.

Check out Twitter reaction:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Twitter fans react to ‘Obedient’ inscription on Eloswag’s sweatshirt

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

Georgina Onuoha replies Yul Edochie, calls him a wandering dog

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

'Everyone accused of dating Apostle Johnson Suleman should be dragged' - Yul Edochie

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation Bryann premieres new single 'Juju PT. 2' on A Colors Show

'The Witcher' season 3 filming reportedly paused over Covid-19 related issues

'The Witcher' season 3 filming reportedly paused over Covid-19 related issues

Odunlade Adekola unveiled as lead in Ebonylife's adaptation 'Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman' ahead of TIFF premiere

Odunlade Adekola unveiled as lead in Ebonylife's adaptation 'Elesin Oba, The King's Horseman' ahead of TIFF premiere

Falz releases official video for ‘Knee Down’ with Chike & Osas Ighodaro

Falz releases official video for ‘Knee Down’ with Chike & Osas Ighodaro

'Tinubu is 86 years old and not qualified to rule Nigeria' - TeeMac

'Tinubu is 86 years old and not qualified to rule Nigeria' - TeeMac

Elozonam set to host first-ever BBNaija eviction vodcast

Elozonam set to host first-ever BBNaija eviction vodcast

Trending

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 7: Phyna and Amaka in messy second fight

BBNaija 7 housemates Phyna and Amaka [Instagram/bigbrother ]

I am within my rights to be sexually attracted to any adult - Yomi Fabiyi on sex for roles allegation

Actress Bimpe Oyebade and actor Yomi Fabiyi [Instagram/BimpeOyebade] [Instagram/YomiFabiyi]

BBNaija 7: I get arrested by the police at least 4 times weekly - Hermes

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate Hermes [Big Brother Naija]