Watch the first teaser for Tunde Kelani's 'Ayinla'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The biopic will premiere in cinemas on June 18, 2021.

Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla Omowura in upcoming biopic [Instagram/tkelani]

Producers of upcoming Ayinla Omowura biopic 'Ayinla' have debuted its first teaser ahead of its theatrical release.

The newly released teaser features Adedimeji Lateef in the lead role as the legendary singer alongside Kunle Afolayan, Omawunmi Dada, Debo Macaroni.

Directed by ace filmmaker, Tunde Kelani and co-produced by Jade Osiberu's Greoh Studios, the film will reportedly detail an accurate account of the singer's life, music and tragic demise. It also stars Bimbo Manuel, Bimbo Ademoye and Ade Laoye.

Watch the teaser:

