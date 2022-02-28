RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The film will spotlight the music icon's contribution to the Fuji music genre.

Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]
Ayinde Barrister [Premium Times]

Veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani has announced plans to produce a new movie immortalising late Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister.

Kelani recently unveiled plans for the new projectduring the grand finale of a festival organised to celebrate the life and achievements of the musician.

Speaking at the event, the movie producer said the forthcoming project, unofficially titled ‘Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’, would help spotlight the late musician’s contribution to the growth of Fuji music.

"My decision is irreversible. Barrister deserves to be so immortalised because of his numerous works which still set the pace for living fuji musicians in the market,” Kelani said

Born Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, Ayinde Barrister passed away on December 16, 2010, in the United Kingdom after a brief battle with an undisclosed illness.

Kelani’s announcement comes in the wake of the success of ‘Ayinla’, a biopic on late Apala singer Ayinla Omowura which was met with positive reviews. In 2021, months after its theatrical success, it bagged multiple AMAA nominations.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

