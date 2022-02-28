Tunde Kelani to produce film based on Fuji icon Ayinde Barrister

Kelani recently unveiled plans for the new projectduring the grand finale of a festival organised to celebrate the life and achievements of the musician.

Speaking at the event, the movie producer said the forthcoming project, unofficially titled ‘Sikiru Ayinde Barrister’, would help spotlight the late musician’s contribution to the growth of Fuji music.

"My decision is irreversible. Barrister deserves to be so immortalised because of his numerous works which still set the pace for living fuji musicians in the market,” Kelani said

Born Sikiru Ayinde Balogun, Ayinde Barrister passed away on December 16, 2010, in the United Kingdom after a brief battle with an undisclosed illness.