The 4th instalment of the ‘Alakada’ comedy franchise is a few weeks away from its cinema release and according to its producer and lead star, Toyin Abraham, it’s a must-watch.

The actress was recently a guest on Pulse One on One where she listed 5 reasons to save its April 10, 2020 release date.

Scripting

Unlike the 3rd instalment, ‘Fate of Alakada’ promises to thrill its audience with a better-scripted story. Abraham admits she collaborated with Filmone’s head of production, Mimi Bartels on the story written by Moshood Yakubu Olawale and Ozioma Ogbaji.

Directing

Kayode Kasum brings his technical eye to the directing of ‘Fate of Alakada’. Kasum’s directorial prowess is behind the success of 2019 box office hit, ‘Sugar Rush’ among others.

Production Quality

The ‘Fate of Alakada’ film is a collaborative effort between Toyin Abraham productions and Filmone Productions. As is fast becoming the norm with Filmone, production quality level is one of the best Nollywood can offer.

Humour at its best!

The upcoming comedy promises humour and Abraham reveals it’s going to deliver an overdose of it.

Features fan-favourite Nigerian celebrities

The Alakada franchise is famous for casting celebrities. While this move hasn’t always been successful, owing to the lack of depth in characterization, Abraham assures that in ‘ Fate of Alakada’, they made sure to listen to critics. The movie still showcases celebrity singers and reality stars but Abraham reveals that their roles are necessary for the development of the story’s plot.

Speaking on the film, Abraham shared that the titular character and Kasali ( Broda Shaggy) continue the Alakada theme by convincing celebrities that they are professional party planners. It stars Davido, Peruzzi, Cohbams, Odunlade Adekola, Mercy Eke, Timini Egbuson and a host of others.