Award-winning actress, Toyin Abraham has confirmed that the production of her new series will begin once the country resolves its current health challenge.

In a recent Instagram LIVE chat with Pulse, Abraham revealed that the upcoming project will be directed by her actor husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Recall that the actress revealed back in February that plans of an Alakada series was also in the works. However, the Ajeyemi directed series is based on a different story.

Abraham and a good list of filmmakers had their projects suspended due to the covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria. Her comedy sequel, 'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner' was billed for a April 3, 2020 release.