Nollywood director, Tosin Igho unveils trailer ahead of his movie, ‘Suspicion’

Nollywood director, Tosin Igho has released the trailer for his new thriller, Suspicion, premiering on Prime Video on November 28, 2024

In an Instagram post, the director shared the news and a synopsis in the caption.

“A young man delves into the sinister world of black magic after the brutal murder of his best friend and his daughter. As he hunts for vengeance, he faces moral dilemmas and shocking betrayals threatening to shatter his closest relationships. In this gripping tale of friendship, love and revenge, he must confront his newfound powers and decide how far he will go to deliver justice,” the post said.

Earlier in the month, a teaser was released to whet the appetite of the potential audience. The thriller continues with the lead character in his 2008 short film The Suspicious Guy. Suspicion explores the lives of victims of ritual practices.