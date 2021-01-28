On Monday, January 25, 2021, a four-year record was broken by Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz' comedy, 'Omo Ghetto (The Saga)'.

The movie became the number one highest grossing film of the decade, knocking off Kemi Adetiba's 'The Wedding Party' released in 2016.

With a new record set, another appears to have solidified. Nine of the titles on the top 10 highest grossing Nollywood movies are comedies. Here is a look at the list:

1. Omo Ghetto ( The Saga) N468,036,300

The comedy film directed by Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz, follows the chaotic life of Shalewa aka Lefty (Funke Akindele). Lefty struggles between living a life of wealth and comfort provided by her adopted mother or returning to her ghetto lifestyle.

Released on December 25, 2020, 'Omo Ghetto (The Saga) is a sequel to the actress's 2010 trilogy 'Omo Ghetto' based on twin sisters who get displaced at birth.

2. The Wedding Party N453,000,000

Kemi Adetiba's 'The Wedding Party', released in December 2016 became the monument of Nollywood success after it broke the record of the highest grossing Nollywood movie.

Starring celebrity couple, Adesua Etomi and Banky Wellington, the Ebonylife Films, FilmOne, Inkblot Production and Koga Studios collaboration had just the right amount of romance and comedy and became both a local and international success. Like the title suggests, the romcom is based on a wedding and the drama associated with making a successful one.

3. The Wedding Party 2 N433,197,377

The sequel to 'The Wedding Party' followed in 2017 and received just as much support as the first. 'The Wedding Party 2' directed by Niyi Akinmolayan delivered an even more grand party this time uniting a British and Nigerian couple.

Set in Nigeria and Dubai, the movie grossed N433,197,377 in box office making it the third highest grossing Nollywood movie of all time.

4. Chief Daddy N387,540,749

EbonyLife film's 2018 December special, 'Chief Daddy' grossed N387,540,749 in box office making it the fourth highest grossing film of the decade.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, the movie is based on the dysfunctional family of Chief Daddy, a polygamist and philanthropist. Upon his death, his children struggle to get a fair share of their inheritance.

5. Sugar Rush N287,053,270

Nollywood's fifth highest grossing movie is 2019 comedy 'Sugar Rush' directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by GreOH Media, Jungle Filmworks and Empire Mates Entertainment.

The heist comedy released on Christmas day stars Adesua Etomi, Bisola Aiyeola and Bimbo Ademoye.

6. King of Boys N244,775,758

The Kemi Adetiba Visuals film is the only film on the list that is not a comedy or a romcom or even remotely close.

The 2018 crime thriller starring Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi and star rapper Reminisce grossed N244,775,758 in box office. Adetiba's success birthed hope in non-comedy genres becoming a commercial success.

7. Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons N235,628,358

The Toka Mcbaror film premiered to rave reviews in 2018. Starring Ay Makun, Ramsey Nouah and Jim Iyke as the Merry Men, the film sought to deliver a well-timed action comedy.

8. Merry Men 2: Another Mission N233,958,963

The sequel released in 2019 continued the adventures of the Merry Men. The action comedy grossed N233,958,963 earning itself a spot on the top 10 highest grossing Nollywood films of the decade.

9. Your Excellency N186,340,948

The EbonyLife film launched Funke Akindele's directorial career. The politics themed comedy joined the list of 2019 December releases. Maybe not as successful as its predecessors -'Chief Daddy', 'The Wedding Party', the movie still grossed enough to earn it the number nine spot on the list.

10. A Trip To Jamaica

Directed by Robert Peters, the Corporate World Entertainment production is the 10th highest grossing Nollywood film. The comedy grossed N180,264,964 in box office. It continues the hilarious adventures of Akpos (Ay Makun).