Tolanibaj was one of my reasons for coming on 'BBNaija All Stars' - Neo

According to him, Tolanibaj coming on the All Stars show was one of the pushes he had to join too and not even his cousin Venita.

He explained to Soma with so much joy saying, "She was that person, that the fact say I know say she go dey there, I go like dey. I was super excited... I just know say somehow somehow the journey is going to be easier... There is nothing like knowing there is someone you can count on, that will never turn their back on you".

Even with him sharing those thoughtful words about his relationship with Tolanibaj, Neo wasted no time in conversing with Ilebaye, the one person she had fought several times with. Fans are rattled by a video of Ilebaye and Neo preparing a meal together moments after Tolanibaj's eviction.

Although it was a short clip, they seemed to be having a deep conversation as regards Ilebaye's friendship issues with Doyin.

Neo and Tolanibaj's relationship dynamics seems to be a puzzling one for some All Stars housemate. Ike and Cee-C in a conversation address what they describe as a love triangle going on in the house. According to them, Ilebaye was going after Neo and Prince was going after her which left Tolanibaj in a very uncomfortable spot in the house.

But Cee-C disagreed with the bestie narrative Neo and Tolanibaj had put out. She describes the situation to Ike as something a lot more than friendship, "It was no longer bestie at some point because I will see them in the shower together... I see you guys enter toilet and lock the toilet, that's not bestie anything anymore".

Ike, on the other hand, feels very bad for Tolanibaj, who he feels deserves a lot more than Neo. Noting that Neo might be going after Ilebaye, he added, "Tolani, she deserves something great".