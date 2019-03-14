Toba Mcbaror has commenced filming on a new project, ‘Made in heaven’ featuring Richard Mofe Damijo, Jide Kosoko, and Nancy Isime.

The movie director is working with top of the range of Nollywood stars for the new movie, which is produced by Darlington Abuda for Peekaboo films.

Also featured in the movie are AY, BBNaija ex-housemate, Kemen, Uche Nwaefuna, Lasisi Elenu, Toyin Abraham, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

The movie was shot in different locations in Lekki and Ajah area of Lagos, Nigeria.

The movie is the second movie from Peekaboo films after the production of the company’s first movie project, ‘Accidental Spy’.