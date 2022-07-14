TNC Africa debuts character posters for ‘Little Black Book’ season 2

The newly launched posters come in the wake of a thrilling new teaser which dropped last month and while TNC Africa has remained silent about the plot of season two, fans expect it will continue to follow our favourite onscreen couple Leo and Tade.

Going by the teaser which debuted last month, the couple are back together and even on the verge of another breakup.

Details of season two first made headlines in February, with the production company introducing new cast members Kanayo O. Kanayo as Captain and Bimbo Akintola as Idara.

Other actors who joined the already star-studded cast include Nengi Adoki, star of the critically-acclaimed Juju Stories, as well as her co-actor in the film, Paul Utomi, Michael Ejoor, Moet Abebe, Jude Chukwuka, and Helena Nelson from MTV Shuga.

The first season of Little Black Book told the story of Tade, a brilliant business executive trying to get her life back on track after a series of failures, and Leo, a millionaire hotel entrepreneur defying the odds to keep his business in the green, and a little black book of gorgeous women, unfolding truths and hidden desires between them.