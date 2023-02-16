ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

Inemesit Udodiong

She is also attached to the project as an executive producer.

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri' [Mejialabi]
Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri' [Mejialabi]

Tiwa Savage has added another feather in her cap by making her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The singer and songwriter takes on the lead role of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the US who returns to her homeland after 10 years away following a family bereavement.

She returns to see that things have changed at home. Violence has escalated and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

On making her acting debut, Savage says, “This project was a complete labor of love that has been a dream of mine for a number of years. Performing as Aisha allowed me to be totally vulnerable and pushed me to express myself in a way that I’ve never done before. It was an honor to share my debut as an actress in a leading role with Meji whilst filming on the African continent with a cast and crew that I have immense admiration and respect for. I’m excited for the world to see this film.”

In addition to starring in the film and serving as an executive producer, the singer wrote and performed the original soundtrack for the movie. Coincidentally, the film shares the same title of her 2021 EP of the same title.

The movie, which was filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, has wrapped principal photography. The cast includes Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

'Water and Garri' is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer, Meji Alabi as the director and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna as one of the executive producers.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

10 Nigerian songs that crossed over to the international market since 2000 [Pulse List]

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

7 hilarious throwback pictures of your favourite celebrities

'I hope to catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

'I hope to catch whoever did you wicked,' Burna Boy says on AKA's death

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

AKA's 'Mass Country' album to be released as scheduled

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

ebuka and lawrence

'BBTitans': Ebuka gets cursed for shaking tables on show, wife and fans react

Jenne LI [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Jenni O and Mmeli bid show farewell on third eviction night

bbtitans [DSTV]

'BBTitans': All the love triangles, circles, and situationships in Big Brother's house

Kanaga Jnr returns [DSTV]

'BBTitans': Kanaga Jnr returns to a warm welcome from housemates