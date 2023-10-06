This guideline will help you enjoy your trip to Nigerian cinemas

Going to the cinema to watch a movie is one of the many ways to unwind and for many, the weekend is the only chance they get. Many have never gone as they fear the uncertainty that comes with the experience but trust that it's nothing to stress over.

There are certain things one could do or not do to help guide the experience on that well-deserved trip to the cinemas.

Here are two things to do:

Arrive early

This may sound simple but it's one of the things that could make or mar the whole experience. You don't want to be running in or getting in 15 minutes into the movie which could ruin you catching up to what's going on.

A good way to do this is to preview the movies available on the website of the cinema outlet or follow the makers of the movie you intend to watch as they sometimes post the screening times.

Also going in early gives you the opportunity to pick the seat of your choice and settle in well before the screening starts.

Visit the restroom

An important detail to remember is that the movies shown cannot be paused because of a pee break. So ensure before leaving your home or before stepping into the hall that your bowels are comfortable and at peace.

Not saying that if you feel pressed you can't stand up and make use of the restroom. But you will miss certain parts and unless you came in with someone you might not get a recap on it.

Here are two things not to do:

Constant talking

Now this is a no-no because it ruins your own and other viewers' experience. Of course, you want to joke about something with the person or persons you came with but constant shouting or loud talking can be a pain in the butt.

The cinema is a public space and as much as there is no law against our free will, we must be considerate about others around us.

Making use of your phone loudly

The cinema is dark for a reason unless you want to quickly pick up something that fell, why in heaven's name is your phone's light on?

Taking pictures is a no-no, the constant light flashes could ruin the mood for other people, thereby making them distracted from the action going on.