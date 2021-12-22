Thespian Family Theatre stages 'Mammy Water's Wedding' in Lagos

Mammy Water's Wedding staging at the KONA Arena in Lekki, Lagos has been running since Saturday, December, 18 with the next dates coming on December 25, 27 and 28.

The play, which exudes intrigues, songs, dance and suspense, is an interplay between forces of the earth and the sky, in a way that addresses pollution, and other issues relating to climate change.

In Mammy Water's Wedding, Young Akinla drowns while trying to rescue others but is saved by Tarrela, the mermaid queen.

He wakes up in a world below the sea. Both fall in love, and vow to get married on earth, but Tarrela must be born as an earthling for this to happen.

Tarella is later born as Okuntoro, to a rich businessman Adagunodo, whose trade is waste dumping into the sea, causing environmental pollution and upsetting the natural harmony between earth and water. Adagunodo suddenly becomes blind.

What caused this? Will he regain his sight? Will Akinla ever find Tarella? Would there be a healing in the bond between the earth and the sea? These are the questions intriguingly answered in the play laden with suspense, songs, dance and humour.

According to Jaiyesinmi, it is a play inspiring enough for the Christmas and end of the season fun, just as it is a brilliant tale of 'green balance' and a social advocacy for environmental protection.

She adds that it creates awareness on the need to be friendly with the environment. She notes that she is happy to partner MOLD, which works tenaciously to save nature from human excesses and stupidity.

Gbenga Onabanjo who is the founder of Go Forte Foundation has the project MOLD.

"His passion for the environment and structures were contagious," Jaiyesinmi said.

"So, we’ve done a bit of digging into the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Goals are 17 interlinked global ones, designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all."

The SDGs were set up in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030.