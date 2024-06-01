ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Kome Nathaniel

Nollywood offers a diverse lineup for June.

Nollywood films and series making their debut this June
Nollywood films and series making their debut this June

Recommended articles

Here are some Nollywood films and series, fresh off the oven to see this June:

Synopsis: It follows the story of a thief named Muri, who steals a car and discovers later that a child, is in the car. Despite the ₦10 million bounty on his head and also trying to evade the police for kidnapping the child, he and the youngster grow closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, Gloria Anozie-Young, KieKie, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, CharlesOkocha, Femi Jacobs, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Where to watch: Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: Offshoot tells the story of Modesire Mbakwe, a 40-year-old newly appointed Director, of Operations and General Investigation of the Nigerian Drugs Agency (NDA), as she goes on a full-fledged war against a drug cartel. Her fight with the cartel reveals a family secret which changes her life forever.

Director: T. Steve Ayeny

Cast: Kehinde Bankole, Kelechi Udegbe, Ibrahim Suleiman, David Jones David, and Bimbo Manuel

Where to watch: Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: It tells the story of Òlòturé, a young and naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. Based in Lagos, it depicts how sex workers are recruited to be exploited overseas.

Director: Kenneth Gyang

Cast: Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Where to watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: Very little has been made public about the plot of this film, but Lakatabu, a powerful and possibly misunderstood individual, might be the centre of this story. The film explores the challenges he faces, the fear he evokes, and the consequences of his power. Director: Odunlade Adekola

Cast: Eniola Ajao, Aderinoye Babatunde, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Mr Latin, Bolanle Ninalowo, Adunni Ade, Lateef Adedimeji, and Akin Lewis.

Where to watch: Cinema

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

Everybody was mean to me there - Stephanie Coker opens up on working at Cool FM

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Ayra Starr gives track by track breakdown of her new album 'The Year I Turned 21'

Simi reconnects with Falz for new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Simi reconnects with Falz for new single ‘Borrow Me Your Baby’

Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

Tems, Timini and 12 other Nigerian celebrities born in June

Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

Season two of ANIKULAPO to be filmed in Ghana - Kunle Afolayan

Director Lancelot Imasuen says 'Issakaba' sequel has finished filming

Director Lancelot Imasuen says 'Issakaba' sequel has finished filming

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bimbo Akintola in 'Higher Crime' [Tribe Nation]

Watch Femi Branch, Bimbo Akintola in trailer of upcoming anti-rape film 'Higher Crime'

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Celebrating Africa Day: Netflix's showcases African talent, cultures via storytelling

Funke Akindele assembles an all-star cast for the upcoming film ‘Finding Me’

See the complete cast of Funke Akindele's upcoming film 'Finding Me'