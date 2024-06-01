These Nollywood films and series are coming this June

Here are some Nollywood films and series, fresh off the oven to see this June:

1. Muri & Ko

Synopsis: It follows the story of a thief named Muri, who steals a car and discovers later that a child, is in the car. Despite the ₦10 million bounty on his head and also trying to evade the police for kidnapping the child, he and the youngster grow closer.

Director: Biodun Stephen

Cast: Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bucci Franklin, Gloria Anozie-Young, KieKie, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, CharlesOkocha, Femi Jacobs, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Where to watch: Cinema

2. Offshoot

Synopsis: Offshoot tells the story of Modesire Mbakwe, a 40-year-old newly appointed Director, of Operations and General Investigation of the Nigerian Drugs Agency (NDA), as she goes on a full-fledged war against a drug cartel. Her fight with the cartel reveals a family secret which changes her life forever.

Director: T. Steve Ayeny

Cast: Kehinde Bankole, Kelechi Udegbe, Ibrahim Suleiman, David Jones David, and Bimbo Manuel

Where to watch: Cinema

3. Òlòturé: The Journey

Synopsis: It tells the story of Òlòturé, a young and naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. Based in Lagos, it depicts how sex workers are recruited to be exploited overseas.

Director: Kenneth Gyang

Cast: Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Lakatabu

Synopsis: Very little has been made public about the plot of this film, but Lakatabu, a powerful and possibly misunderstood individual, might be the centre of this story. The film explores the challenges he faces, the fear he evokes, and the consequences of his power. Director: Odunlade Adekola

Cast: Eniola Ajao, Aderinoye Babatunde, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Mr Latin, Bolanle Ninalowo, Adunni Ade, Lateef Adedimeji, and Akin Lewis.

Where to watch: Cinema