RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These movies will surely make you cry

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal

Not all films leave you smiling — others leave you with the purgation of catharsis (the emotion of fear and pity), you may find comfort in these tears, they may relate to you, your life or the world around you.

These movies will surely make you cry
These movies will surely make you cry

Sometimes, we just want to see movies and cry. Maybe it's us, trying to recover from fresh heartbreak, or we're just in our feelings, tears-provoking movies are the next resort.

Recommended articles

Some of these movies will make you question the fairness of life and the world around you. While some of these movies will make you want to reach out to your loved ones, others will make you want to stay in bed all day with your tissue close to you.

Although this movie will make you laugh, it will also make you feel for the character; Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks). You begin to question the nature of people and why they are unnecessarily wicked.

A number of painful deaths here and there will make you shed tears sooner than you expect.

Forrest grump
Forrest grump Pulse Nigeria

In this movie, There's is constant pressure on you as the audience and you are forced to resonate with Will Smith's character (Chris Gadner). You follow him through his travails and want him to get his big break so badly.

Fortunately, the whole movie is ultimately about overcoming adversity. But, when things do work out, you'd have exhausted a few boxes of tissues.

The Pursuit of Happyness
The Pursuit of Happyness Pulse Nigeria

This three hours epic film will do nothing but throw you into a sinking ship of emotions. It's a story of love and sacrifice. Imagine what happens when two lovers who had just found themselves have to lose themselves again, but this time, permanently. With one to the claws of death.

Titanic
Titanic Pulse Nigeria

This is a romance story between the two teen cystic fibrosis patients at the center of this movie: People living with CF who can’t be within six feet of each other due to the risk of passing on a potentially deadly infection.

You know how it feels when you love someone and you can't even get close to them, right? If you don't, this movie will make you understand the struggle.

Five feet apart
Five feet apart Pulse Nigeria

The movie guarantees premium tears from the opening.

It tells the story of a young girl genetically made to match and save her cancer-stricken sister. The movie is interesting but also promises tears, tears, Premium. Hot. Tears.

My sister's keeper
My sister's keeper Pulse Nigeria

Bonus Film

This movie is told from the eyes of a puppy who has to witness the lead characters go through hardships from difficult career decisions to a cancer battle. You are definitely a man of war if you don't shed tears seeing this film.

The art of racing in the rain
The art of racing in the rain Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, &amp; social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from the house

BBNaija 7: Doyin reacts to Cyph and Beauty's exit from the house

T-Classic offers a resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

T-Classic offers a resounding reminder of his talent on 'Voicenote EP' [Pulse Album Review]

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Biyi Bandele: Netflix, Mo Abudu mourn filmmaker's tragic demise

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Ossie Davis' Kongi's Harvest (1997)

These movies will surely make you cry

These movies will surely make you cry

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of the 'Level Up' season (Week 3)

Toyin Lawani loses baby

Toyin Lawani loses baby

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

BBNaija 7: I was horny on my bed - Amaka reacts to Khalid & Daniella having s*x

Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

Demi Lovato has new musician boyfriend

Trending

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: He has sucked my breast, fingered me – Beauty says as she drags Groovy

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates Daniella & Khalid [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Daniella, Khalid in marathon s*x as Amaka watches in shock

BBNaija season 7 housemate Beauty [instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality TV show

BBNaija S7: Daniella, Khalid and Amaka

BBNaija S7: Here are 5 things Amaka should have done while Daniella & Khalid had sex