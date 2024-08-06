These housemates are nominated for eviction in 'BBNaija: No loose Guard' week 2

This is the second week of the show and all housemates except the two pairs granted immunity from eviction have been nominated for possible eviction. According the organisers of the show, voting is open and will close on Thursday, 8 August, 2024 at 10pm.

The pairs nominated for possible eviction this week are Nnenna and Anita of the Nelita pair, Zion and Chinwe of the Zinwe pair, Shaun and Victoria of the Shatoria pair, Nnemaka and Chinne of the Ndi Nne duo, Ben and Tjay of the Beta pair, Kingsley and Kassia of the Double Kay, Wanni and Handi Danbaki of the WannixHandi duo, Joseph and Samuel of Aces, DJ Flo and Rhuthee of Floruish, Chizoba and Onyeka of Chekas, and Michky and Fairme David of Radicals.