These housemates are nominated for eviction in 'BBNaija: No loose Guard' week 2

Brooks Eti-Inyene

This is the second week of the show and all housemates except the two pairs granted immunity from eviction have been nominated for possible eviction.

Nominated housemates [BBN]
Nominated housemates [BBN]

The first week of the game saw the eviction of Toyosi and Damilola of the Tami duo. Ndi Nne are coming in strong with two consecutive wins in the challenges in the show. Mbadiwe Twins have equally shown great promise with their wins in the show.

Nominated Housemates [BBN]
Nominated Housemates [BBN] Pulse Nigeria
Nominated Housemates [BBN]
Nominated Housemates [BBN] Pulse Nigeria
READ ALSO: Mbadiwe Twins win 2nd Immunity Challenge in 'BBNaija: No Loose Guard’ show

This is the second week of the show and all housemates except the two pairs granted immunity from eviction have been nominated for possible eviction. According the organisers of the show, voting is open and will close on Thursday, 8 August, 2024 at 10pm.

The pairs nominated for possible eviction this week are Nnenna and Anita of the Nelita pair, Zion and Chinwe of the Zinwe pair, Shaun and Victoria of the Shatoria pair, Nnemaka and Chinne of the Ndi Nne duo, Ben and Tjay of the Beta pair, Kingsley and Kassia of the Double Kay, Wanni and Handi Danbaki of the WannixHandi duo, Joseph and Samuel of Aces, DJ Flo and Rhuthee of Floruish, Chizoba and Onyeka of Chekas, and Michky and Fairme David of Radicals.

