These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

Kome Nathaniel

The genre has for years kept viewers on the edge of their seats, constantly anticipating what will happen next until the very last scene.

7 Nollywood thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat[Instagram/jadeosiberu]
Without wasting your time, here are 7 Nollywood thriller films, guaranteed to trap you in a web of suspense and surprise:

Synopsis: This is a good time to rewatch this movie from Mo Abudu as a sequel will debut this month. Òlòturé tells the story of Òlòturé, a young and naive Nigerian journalist who goes undercover to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking.

Director: Kenneth Gyang

Cast: Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Beverly Osu, Ada Ameh, Omowumi Dada, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Omoni Oboli

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The film unfolds a gripping story of guilt, betrayal, and redemption as Bode confronts his friend Dapo's death, navigating abuse, infidelity, and the delicate balance between loyalty and protecting a young girl's welfare.

Director: Yemi Morafa

Cast: Ade Laoye, Tope Tedela, and Efe Iwara

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: It tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a promising political future, as she is drawn into a struggle for power, that threatens everything around her.

Director: Kemi Adetiba

Cast: Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro, IlIbliss, and Reminisce

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: Seven friends reunite for a weekend getaway after years of being apart. But things could be smoother than they hoped, as old tensions and unresolved issues resurface.

Director: Damola Ademola

Cast: Uche Nwaefuna, Erica Nlewedim, Daniel Etim Effiong, Stan Nze, Elozonam, Neo Akpofure, and Ini Dima-Okojie.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of the Niger Delta oil conflict, six young people fleeing a town devastated by oil pollution and political unrest, stow away on a ship laden with stolen crude oil and embark on a perilous journey across the Atlantic Ocean, not realising the dangers that await.

Director: Moses Inwang

Cast: Dibor Adaobi, David Ezekiel, Swanky JKA, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Sylvester Ekanam, and John Dumelo.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The film tells the story of Nnamdi, Andy Okeke‘s mysterious son, and his vaunting quest for the big life, one that he would do whatever it takes to realise. Nnamdi’s untamed quest for the quick buck, fast car, and easy living, inevitably takes him on a perilous journey.

Director: Chris Obi Rapu

Cast: Kenneth Okonkwo, Nnenna Nwabueze, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Francis Agu, Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, and Ngozi Nwaneto.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: After years of fighting to survive on the streets of Lagos, two brothers fall on opposite sides of the law. The bonds of brotherhood are put to the ultimate test as one joins a task force that hunts down the other and his gang.

Director: Jadesola Osiberu

Cast: Tobi Bakre, Folarin Falana (Falz), Bright Okpocha (Basketmouth), and Boma Akpore

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

