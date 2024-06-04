See Sharon Ooja stranded in Niger in the trailer for 'Òlòtūré: The Journey'

“She risked everything to bring down a dangerous human trafficking syndicate. Now her story continues. Òlòtūré: The Journey, on Netflix June 28th,” Netflix stated on Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The trailer of the series follows the story of a young journalist, named Òlòtūré, working undercover in Nigeria to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. On her journey, the story takes a major turn when she arrives in Niger and tries to fight and escape slave traders.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenneth Gyang directed the series, and the cast includes Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Pulse Nigeria

According to EbonyLife Studios, “In Olotüré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one. Oloturé continues her perilous journey through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out.”

The series, produced by Ebonylife Studios, is part of a partnership that Netflix entered with the Mo Abudu-owned studios to create two Netflix Original series, multiple Netflix branded films, and a series licensed to the service. The film, Blood Sisters is also from the deal.

See the trailer to Òlòtūré: The Journey below: