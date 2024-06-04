Breaking news:
See Sharon Ooja stranded in Niger in the trailer for 'Òlòtūré: The Journey'

Kome Nathaniel

The sequel to Òlòtūré (2019) is set to premiere on Netflix on June 28.

See Sharon Ooja stranded in Niger in the trailer for 'Òlòtūré: The Journey' [Instagram/ebonylifestudios]

She risked everything to bring down a dangerous human trafficking syndicate. Now her story continues. Òlòtūré: The Journey, on Netflix June 28th,” Netflix stated on Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

The trailer of the series follows the story of a young journalist, named Òlòtūré, working undercover in Nigeria to expose the dangerous and brutal underworld of human trafficking. On her journey, the story takes a major turn when she arrives in Niger and tries to fight and escape slave traders.

A sequel to Mo Abudu's 'Òlòtūré' with Sharon Ooja, is coming to Netflix in June Pulse Nigeria
Kenneth Gyang directed the series, and the cast includes Sharon Ooja-Egwurube, Omoni Oboli, Beverley Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Amarachukwu Ono, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, and Patrick Doyle.

Oloture The Journey n S1 E1 00 35 31 06 Pulse Nigeria

According to EbonyLife Studios, “In Olotüré 2, the journey across the desert is a harrowing one. Oloturé continues her perilous journey through the hostile lands of Niger and Libya to the Mediterranean as she desperately tries to find a way out.

The series, produced by Ebonylife Studios, is part of a partnership that Netflix entered with the Mo Abudu-owned studios to create two Netflix Original series, multiple Netflix branded films, and a series licensed to the service. The film, Blood Sisters is also from the deal.

See the trailer to Òlòtūré: The Journey below:

